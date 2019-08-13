Mozambique: Defence Forces Kill 15 Insurgents

13 August 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Last week at least a further 18 people died in the insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado that pits a shadowy Islamic fundamentalist group against the Mozambican defence and security forces.

According to Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", 15 of the dead were insurgents killed in a single clash with the Mozambican forces last Wednesday at Ntuleni village in Palma district.

According to military and civilian sources contacted by the paper, the clash lasted for about an hour. The intensity of the artillery fire by the Mozambican forces was such that the explosions could be heard in several nearby villages. There was no confirmation of any losses on the side of the defence forces.

The paper's sources say that the Wednesday attack allowed calm to return to this part of Palma, where people had feared a possible upsurge of violence to mark Eid-ul-Adha, one of the most significant dates in the Islamic calendar.

There had been claims that the terrorist group would attack the Palma villages on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

Perhaps in response to their Wednesday losses, on Saturday the terrorists attacked Simbulongo, in Macomia district, where they burnt three civilians by setting them alight. They also set more than 20 houses on fire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.