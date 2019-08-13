Uganda: Police Officer Charged Over Shs100,000 Bribe

A Police detective who was arrested in connection with soliciting a bribe of Shs100,000 to frustrate a case has been charged with corruption-related offenses.

Mr Tom Embish Alyanga, a police officer attached to Lugazi Police Station in Buikwe District was on Tuesday arraigned before the Anticorruption Court at Kololo over accusations of abuse of office and extortion.

He appeared before Grade One Magistrate, Abert Asiimwe and denied the charges. Mr Alyanga was granted a cash bail of Shs500,000 while each of his two sureties were bonded at Shs20 million.

State Attorney Ms Carol Tabaro told court that investigations into the matter were still ongoing. She asked the court for more time to allow the state to complete its inquiries.

Mr Alyanga was arrested by detectives attached to the State House Anticorruption Unit after he was sited close to two months after he jumped police bond granted to him in June.

It is alleged that Mr Alyanga was arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a suspect in order to fail a case that he was handling as the investigating officer.

Prosecution case

Prosecution alleges that between May 22 and 23 this year at Lugazi Police Station and Naguru in Kampala District, detective Sergeant Alyanga, being employed by Uganda Police Force, in abuse of the authority of his office did an arbitrary act prejudicial to the interest of his employer when he extorted Shs100,000 from Innocent Mwebaze.

According to the charge sheet, the said money was inducement for him not to register a case of obtaining money by false pretences allegedly reported by a one Nakalyana Violet at Lugazi Police Station.

In the alternative, the state contends that with intent to extort Shs100,000 from Ms Mwebaze, the policeman (Alyanga) threatened to accuse her of committing an offence of obtaining money by false pretences.

The law:

Section 11(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2009 provides for Abuse of office.

"A person who, being employed in a public body or a company in which the Government has shares, does or directs to be done an arbitrary act prejudicial to the interests of his or her employer or of any other person, in abuse of the authority of his or her office, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding seven years or a fine not exceeding one hundred and sixty eight currency points or both."