Kenya: Odinga's Ex-Campaign Manager, Strategist Eliud Owalo Quits ODM

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's 2013 presidential election campaign manager has ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Eliud Owalo resigned on Tuesday just a day after a local daily reported he was warming up to the Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress (ANC), a coalition partner with the ODM in the now moribund National Super Alliance (NASA).

The Nairobi-based management consultant who also served as a senior strategist in NASA during the 2017 presidential campaign cited divergence of political ideology.

"My resignation is informed by the fact that my political ideology, convictions and belief no longer has convergence or depict any congruence and common denominator with that of the ODM Party; its value-orientation and practices," he wrote in a letter also addressed to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

"Consequently, there is no iota of enthusiasm remaining in me to warrant my continued stay in the ODM Party; thereby necessitating my strategic exit from the Party by way of immediate resignation," he added asking the ORPP to facilitate the "instant removal of my name from the ODM Party Membership Register".

The once diehard confidant of Odinga in 2013 faced accusations of attempting to overthrow the government through a popular uprising akin to the Arab Spring, allegations that emerged in July after the installation of Uhuru Kenyatta as President on April 9 following the March 4 presidential election unsuccessfully challenged by Odinga at the Supreme Court.

"I have declined to respond to those allegations unless and until I shall have received the formal summons," he told the press after appearing at DCI headquarters on July 13, 2013.