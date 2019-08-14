Nigeria: Buhari Condoles With Governor Bello Over Mother's Death

President Buhari Muhammadu has sent a condolence message of condolence to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, over the death of his mother, Rekiya Momoh.
In a statement signed by his media aide Garba Shehu, the president said his attention was drawn to this loss by the absence of the governor at the meeting of the Progressive Governors with him in Daura, Katsina State.
"Governor's absence at the meeting of Progressive Governors with the President in Daura, Katsina State earlier in the day got the attention of President Buhari and was informed of the death of Madam Rekiya, whose burial made Governor Bello to stay back in his State.
"The President expressed condolences to the family, the government and people of Kogi State over the irreparable loss.
"President Buhari wished peace for the departed soul and prayed to Allah to grant her bereaved families the strength to bear the loss," it concluded.
Read the original article on Premium Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.