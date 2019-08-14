Tanzania: Handy Website Where Single Women Can Confirm If a Man is Not Married

13 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The city of Dar-es-Salaam will soon publish names of all married men in the coastal town as a measure of protecting women from dishonest men.

Regional commissioner Paul Makonda said the names will be published in a state-owned website to stop 'deceitful married men' from preying on single women and eventually breaking their hearts

"I have received a lot of complaints from young women. Many women from Dar es Salaam region have been deceived many times and they have had enough. Men have been promising to marry them, then later, they ditch the ladies. This is something that is humiliating," Mr Makonda said

"These cunning men have left many women nursing heartbreaks and emotional bruises. You'll find a young man successfully wooing a woman, making her leave every other thing that she does and follows you, hoping that the man will marry her only to realize he is just using her."

Mr Makonda say he enforce laws to protect women who have been falsely promised marriage by men.

"If you look at the laws that we have in the country, there is a clause that protects women who were promised marriages only to be used and dumped. We want to use that clause to bring sanity in relationships."

Mr Makondo wants all Dar es Salaam residents to register their marital status at the regional database agency.

With the database in place, women would be able to check and find out whether the man is married

