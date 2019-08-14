Nigeria: Motorist Allegedly Kills Tricycle Rider Over Right of Way

Christian Innocent, a 39-year old man, has landed in police custody for allegedly killing a motorcycle rider at Akerele Street, Surulere, Lagos.
Mr Innocent allegedly murdered Aniete Bassey on Sunday after an argument between them over the right of way.
Mr Bassey gave up the ghost at Randle Hospital, Surulere, where he was rushed to after the incident.
The victim was taken to the hospital from a pool of his blood with a broken head. He died on arrival at the facility.
A statement by Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, on Tuesday, said Mr Innocent hit the deceased on the head with a wheel spanner after they had an argument, causing the death of the motorcycle rider.
"The deceased person and a yet to be identified person in a Jeep had a misunderstanding on a major road along Akerele Street, Surulere by Falolu.
"During the scuffle, the driver of the Jeep brought out a wheel spanner from his car and hit the deceased person twice on the head.
"The Jeep driver drove to an unknown destination immediately after the incident," Mr Elkana further said.
Upon an investigation by the homicide detectives of the Lagos Police Command, the suspect was identified and arrested at his home at No 28 James Robertson, Surulere, Lagos.
Mr Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Innocent confessed to the crime.
"He confessed to having engaged the deceased person in a fight over the right of way.
"There was a vulgar abuse between him and the Keke rider over who among them had the right of way as they both accused each other of rough driving."
Investigation on what happened on the crime scene revealed that there was no crash between the Jeep and the motorcycle.
The police said that the suspect would be charged to court.
Read the original article on Premium Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.