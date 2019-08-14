Rwanda: REG Volleyball Club Sign Three Players

14 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

2018/19 National Volleyball league champions, Rwanda Energy Group have signed three players who are; right attacker Ivan Bob Ongom and Vincent Dusabimana from Gisagara volleyball club and centre Emmy Twagirayezu from IPRC-Ngoma.

The new signings were confirmed by Robert Ndabikunze, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) team manager who added that Twagirayezu and Ongom had signed two-year deals while Dusabimana signed a one-year contract.

"We have signed these players in a bid to boost the strength of the squad. They are good players and I hope they will be of great value to us in the upcoming new season," Ndabikunze said.

REG also will represent Rwanda at the 2020 CAVB Men's African Club Championships.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.