Rwanda: REG Volleyball Club Sign Three Players

2018/19 National Volleyball league champions, Rwanda Energy Group have signed three players who are; right attacker Ivan Bob Ongom and Vincent Dusabimana from Gisagara volleyball club and centre Emmy Twagirayezu from IPRC-Ngoma.

The new signings were confirmed by Robert Ndabikunze, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) team manager who added that Twagirayezu and Ongom had signed two-year deals while Dusabimana signed a one-year contract.

"We have signed these players in a bid to boost the strength of the squad. They are good players and I hope they will be of great value to us in the upcoming new season," Ndabikunze said.

REG also will represent Rwanda at the 2020 CAVB Men's African Club Championships.