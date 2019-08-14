Rwanda: REG Volleyball Club Sign Three Players

2018/19 National Volleyball league champions, Rwanda Energy Group have signed three players who are; right attacker Ivan Bob Ongom and Vincent Dusabimana from Gisagara volleyball club and centre Emmy Twagirayezu from IPRC-Ngoma.
The new signings were confirmed by Robert Ndabikunze, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) team manager who added that Twagirayezu and Ongom had signed two-year deals while Dusabimana signed a one-year contract.
"We have signed these players in a bid to boost the strength of the squad. They are good players and I hope they will be of great value to us in the upcoming new season," Ndabikunze said.
REG also will represent Rwanda at the 2020 CAVB Men's African Club Championships.
