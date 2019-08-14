Nigeria: Indian Shi'a Group to Foot El-Zakzaky's Medical Bill

Abuja — An Indian-based Muslim group, Anjuman e-Haideri, has said it will bear all medical costs incurred by the leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were, on Monday, flown out to India where they are expected to undergo treatment for multiple health conditions.

They were received by medical doctors and wheeled into Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, upon arrival yesterday morning.

However, Anjuman e-Haideri Islamic group, in a letter signed by the General Secretary, Mr. Bahadur Naqvi, and addressed to the Managing Director and Chief Surgeon of Medanta Hospital, Dr. Naresh Trehan, offered to foot all the medical costs incurred by El-Zakzakys in India.

A copy of the letter, dated August 12, 2019, read: "Maulana Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky, who is a prominent Shi'a Muslim leader having a large following worldwide, will be treated in your hospital.

"The Executive Committee of Anjuman e-Haideri, Jor Bagh, New Delhi, by the direction of our Chief Patron, Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, has decided unanimously to bear all the medical costs incurred in India for his treatment. Kindly consider our request, do the needful and oblige."

El-Zakzaky, 66, suffers from Ischaemic heart disease, chronic hypertension, right eye severe visual impairment with progressive open glaucoma, mental toxicity, lead poisoning, among other illnesses.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, as well as some members of his family, flew out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Monday night, aboard Emirates flight to India for treatment, following the ruling of Kaduna State High Court, which ordered that they be allowed to travel.

Kaduna State government had put some very stringent conditions El-Zakzaky and his wife must meet before they could travel.

It was, however, learnt that the intervention of the Presidency put paid to the conditions, which paved the way for the trip on Monday.

They were also accompanied by some officials of Kaduna State government, operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS, and personnel of some other security agencies.

Vanguard