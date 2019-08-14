South Africa: SAA Hong Kong Flight Cancellations Continue

South African Airways (SAA) on Tuesday announced a second day of flight cancellations to Hong Kong.

"SAA would like to advise all passengers and customers that its flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong, which have been scheduled to operate on Tuesday, 13 August 2019, remain cancelled following yesterday's cancellations," it said.

The cancellation of flights follows on protests seen in the special administrative region.

The national carrier said the cancellation follows an update it received from the Airport Authorities in Hong Kong indicating that the conditions at the Hong Kong International Airport are not conducive for the airport and the airlines to run their operations as per normal.

"Whilst the airport and the airspace remain open, it is not possible to operate passenger flights in or out of Hong Kong as in some cases, terminals have been blocked and access to check in counters is not possible due to demonstrations taking place at the airport," said SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

The following flights have been affected:

SA287 13 August 2019 Hong Kong to Johannesburg | Scheduled time of departure 11:55pm (SA time)

SA286 13 August Johannesburg to Hong Kong | Scheduled time of departure 5:35pm (SA time)

SAA encouraged its customers to update their contact details on https://www.flysaa.com/manage-fly/manage/booking-management adding that assistances will be provided to all ticketed customers holding a SAA ticket (only) via any SAA Call Centre, City Travel Office or your own Travel Agent.

The airline's centre can be reached in Johannesburg on (0) 11 978 1111 or 0861 606 606 and in Hong Kong on +852 2877 3277.

Meanwhile, the airline will rebook affected passengers onto alternative flights/dates between HKG-JNB-HKG under several conditions. These include:

Re-accommodation will be made by South African Airways onto the SAA flight and booking class as per originally booked.

Change of cabin will not be permitted.

Change fees will be waivered.

Tickets must be re-issued on/before 16 August 2019. The issuing agent may re-issue the ticket.

The new travel date must be on/before 4 September 2019.

Tickets to be endorsed "INVOL due HKG Protest/Date".

In addition unused tickets will be refunded.

"SAA regrets the inconvenience caused to its customers and passengers as a result of these cancellations and will provide updates as and when new information becomes available," said Tlali.

The airline will resume its flights as soon as the situation returns to normal.

On Monday, the national carrier said it received notification of protest action affecting Hong Kong International Airport. This as authorities in Hong Kong suspended air operations to and from the airport.