Angola: Botswana President in Angola for Bilateral Consultations

Luanda — The President of the Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, starts Tuesday, 13, a working visit to Angola, for bilateral consultations with his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.
According to a press release from the Civil Office of the President of the Republic, the agenda of the visit includes a meeting with President João Lourenço, at the Presidential Palace.
President Masisi's delegation includes the Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Environment, among other senior officials of the Government of Botswana.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi's return to Gaberone on Wednesday.
Angola and Botswana have had diplomatic relations since 1975, having signed in February 2006 a General Cooperation Agreement.
Both countries are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which seeks to consolidate the foundations to form a free trade zone.
