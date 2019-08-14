Sudan: Ceremonies for Final Signing of Constitutional Document Will Be On Saturday

Khartoum — The final signing of the constitutional document for the transitional period between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

The 18th of August will witness appointment of the Sovereignty Council and dissolution of the Transitional Military Council, prior to taking oath and holding the first meeting of the Sovereignty Council in the next day.

The constitutional document has included a matrix on the procedure for implementing the agreement which was achieved by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, appointment of the Prime Minister on August 20 before taking oath in the next day before the Sovereignty Council.

On August 28, the Prime Minister will announce the members of his cabinet who will be approved by the Sovereignty Council on August 30 prior to taking oath before the Chief Justice and the Prime Minister.

The Council of Ministers will hold its first meeting on August 31, 2019, while the first joint meeting of the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers will in early next September to mark the start of the inclusive peace process in the country.