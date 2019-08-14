Eritrea: Meeting Focusing On Controlling Non-Communicable Diseases

Mendefera — At a meeting conducted in Mendefera on 10 August call was made for providing due attention to non-communicable diseases.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Emanuel Mehreteab, head of the Ministry of Health in the Southern region, indicated that the non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular, cancer, asthma, diabetics and others have been for long health concerns worldwide. Dr. Emanuel said that in the past six months the ministry has conducted praiseworthy activities in raising the awareness of the public on the causes and consequences of the non-communicable diseases.

Indicating that even though integrated effort is being conducted to control the prevalence of malaria in the region, Dr Emanuel said that compared to that of last year the number of people infected by the disease is increasing and that was due to the heavy rainfall in the months of February and March.

According to the report presented at the meeting 92% of those infected by TB have been cured and the vaccination coverage under 5 years of age was 84% and commendable environmental sanitation activities have been conducted.

Calling on the health practitioners to coordinate effort to address the challenges being encountered, the Governor of the Southern region, Mr. Efrem Gebrekrstos expressed readiness that the regional administration and stakeholders will contribute due part.

Indicating that the Ministry of Health is working to alleviate the shortages and challenges being encountered, Ms. Amina Nurhussen, Minister of Health said that due attention will be given to the supply of medicines and human resources.

At the Southern region there are 60 health facilities ranging from referral hospital to health stations.