Mauritius Signs MOU On Liquefied Natural Gas With Mozambique

Mauritius signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on liquefied natural gas with the Republic of Mozambique on Friday 9 August 2019, during a ceremony at the Le Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, Caudan, in Port-Louis. The signature event was held during the Ministerial Meeting segment of the First Session of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) between the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Mozambique.
The JPCC spanned over two days (8-9 August 2019) and brought together high officials from both Mauritius and Mozambique to consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries as well as tap into opportunities of collaboration in various areas of mutual interest. The JPCC, was established following the State Visit, to Mauritius, of the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Mr Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, in January 2019.
In a statement at the signing ceremony, the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, highlighted that Mauritius has signed a key agreement which will considerably help in its objective to become a hub in the region. Mozambique, he said, possesses the most important natural gas deposit, and with this MoU, Mozambique will be able in a few years' time, to put a system into a place to become a gas exporting country.
As for the Deputy Foreign Minister of Mozambique, Mrs Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, she noted with satisfaction the outcomes of the first session of the JPCC. Mozambique, she pointed out, possesses a significant amount of natural resources but still requires the knowledge and expertise as well as proper infrastructure to make an effective utilisation of these resources. This MoU, she emphasised, will enable the country to collaborate with Mauritius to gain the necessary expertise.
Both Ministers expressed satisfaction as regards the rapid collaboration of Mauritius and Mozambique which will be fruitful for both parties. Other MoUs in the fields of training, education, arts and culture, ocean economy and court services are also in the pipeline, while exchanges between the two countries are expected to increase. Mauritius will soon participate in an agricultural fair in Maputo, Mozambique.
Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.
