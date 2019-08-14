Lesotho/Zimbabwe: Zim Retain ZDF Trophy

Philip Marufu's second half strike ensured the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select football side wrapped up a cheerful day for the country's troops on a good note as they downed their Lesotho counterparts to lift the ZDF Trophy at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The match, which had to be played for 80 minutes instead of the usual 90 minutes having kicked off late, was part of several activities held to commemorate the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day whose main celebrations were at the giant facility.

Both teams were cautious to venture forward in the early stages of the game until Chapungu winger Ian Nyoni, who would mesmerise the whole afternoon, got out of his shell.

But the hosts, though with an upperhand, failed to apply finishing touches until Marufu rose high to squeeze a header at the near post two minutes into the second half.

ZDF Select coach Rodwell Dhlakama hailed his charges' character though he wasn't happy with their overall performance.

"It's a cup game and it feels good to win it. The guys showed a lot of character and I want to applaud them for that. But their performance wasn't as pleasing as it should," he said.

Lesotho Defence Forces coach Motheo Mohapi was disappointed with the result.

"We lacked cohesion and we should have done better. We weren't mobile in midfield and wasted a lot of chances upfront," said Mohapi.

The win meant the ZDF team have retained the title they won against the Malawi Defence Forces last year.

Teams

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select: T. Shumba, J. Mukombwe, F. Banda, W. Kapinda, B. Mbavarira, I. Nyoni, N. Padzarondora, T. Chitora (M. Mavhuto) , P. Khumbula (V. Mhandu 60th min) , P. Marufu (E. Chirape 70th min) , B. Homora

Lesotho Defence Forces Select: T. Ratibisi, L. Moforo, T. Mokapane, L. Lebesa, M. Matli, M. Moloi, M. Lebona, T. Toloane, T. Mangali, L. Mashoesane, M. Letsie

ZDF Select ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. ..(0) 1

Lesotho Defence Forces ... ... ... ... ... . 0