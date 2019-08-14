Malawi: Day 4 Malawi Elections Case - Chilima Admits He Has No Answers

analysis

As predicted, Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale is expected to wind up Wednesday after successful soliciting from Saulosi Chilima that his evidence was hearsay, unfounded and a shocking admission that he did not speak to monitors who claimed malpractices that allegedly affected the 2019 elections.

The pattern for the day was the same, with defence laywers Marshal Chilenga, Chikosa Silungwe and Bright Theu taking turns to interrupt Kaphale, asking him to run through the evidence. Kaphale insisted on putting every document presented on record, saying he had a bitter lesson from his past experiences.

The UTM Party presidential candidate who tried to fight back after miserable performance in the first three days he gave evidence only worsened the position of the party claims, when he said he did not have an answer why he did not ask monitors.

The second catastrophic response when he was asked if he had spoken to the witnesses who had given sworn affidavits. Chilima again said he had not.

On whether he was able to get a different set of results from the duplicate, tippex or any other form he called "fake or irregular" the former Vice President said he did not have any results.

It would be interesting to see how Chilima's claim can be defended as he has no other results save for irregularities which in basic legal sense would not change the electoral outcome against him.

The uneventiful day four ended with the same question as before, why did the UTM leader tell Malawians he had overwhelming evidence, when clearly, through the cross examination, either he does not know or he was not even in touch with people who made the allegations.

Chilima's representatives across Malawi did not dispute any alleged irregularities or produce contrary results. May be the MCP will have a strong case.

So far we can safely say the odds are against the UTM leader.