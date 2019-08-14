Zimbabwe: Maid in Court for Infanticide

A 25-year-old maid appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko on Monday charged with infanticide after she allegedly abandoned her newborn baby at Chiremba Dumping Site in Harare this month.
Germina Munoda admitted to the charge.
She pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to today for sentencing.
Munoda gave birth to a baby girl through the normal process on August 8 while in her room at her employer's home.
She then suffocated the baby by pressing a whitish cloth into the baby's mouth and wrapped it in an old blue blanket.
She put the baby's body in a sack before dumping it at Chiremba Dumping Site.
