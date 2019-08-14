South Africa: Beached Humpback Whale Euthanised Near Jeffreys Bay

13 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

A humpback whale was euthanised on Tuesday after it beached at Kabeljous Beach near Jeffreys Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute has confirmed.

Scientists are investigating the cause of the beaching.

Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander, said an alert was received on Monday night, whereafter the Marine Animal Stranding Network, marine scientists and vets were alerted and activated.

"The 11-metre humpback whale was found to be in a poor condition and suffering," Janse van Rensburg said in a statement.

"Marine Animal Stranding Network authorities made the decision to humanely euthanise the whale and, on Tuesday morning, a police team carried out the humane operation to euthanise the whale under the guidance of marine scientists and vets on the scene."

The Kouga Municipality's solid waste management department was arranging the removal of the carcass from the beach under the guidance of Kouga Disaster Risk Management.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.