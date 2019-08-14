South Africa: Beached Humpback Whale Euthanised Near Jeffreys Bay

A humpback whale was euthanised on Tuesday after it beached at Kabeljous Beach near Jeffreys Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute has confirmed.
Scientists are investigating the cause of the beaching.
Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander, said an alert was received on Monday night, whereafter the Marine Animal Stranding Network, marine scientists and vets were alerted and activated.
"The 11-metre humpback whale was found to be in a poor condition and suffering," Janse van Rensburg said in a statement.
"Marine Animal Stranding Network authorities made the decision to humanely euthanise the whale and, on Tuesday morning, a police team carried out the humane operation to euthanise the whale under the guidance of marine scientists and vets on the scene."
The Kouga Municipality's solid waste management department was arranging the removal of the carcass from the beach under the guidance of Kouga Disaster Risk Management.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
