Sudan: Govt Committee Calls for Hygiene and Sanitation After Eid El Adha

13 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's National Emergency Committee has called upon the Sudanese public to participate in hygiene and sanitation with the participation of the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, especially considering the floods that have inundated parts of the country.

The public have been urged to bury the carcass waste of sheep traditionally slaughtered sacrificially during Eid El Adha, and to the waste for their houses.

The meeting was chaired by Lt Gen Mohammed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, and also commander of the RSF.

Lt Gen Ahmed Abdin Hammad, the acting governor of Khartoum, explained that the meeting was devoted to the floods and rain that affected some parts of the state, pointing to their effect in the area of western Omdurman, which included areas of Ombadda, El Fitihab, and areas in southern Khartoum from Ed Hussein and El Salama until El Dabasin Bridge.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Religion
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.