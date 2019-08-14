Sudan: Govt Committee Calls for Hygiene and Sanitation After Eid El Adha

Khartoum — Sudan's National Emergency Committee has called upon the Sudanese public to participate in hygiene and sanitation with the participation of the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, especially considering the floods that have inundated parts of the country.

The public have been urged to bury the carcass waste of sheep traditionally slaughtered sacrificially during Eid El Adha, and to the waste for their houses.

The meeting was chaired by Lt Gen Mohammed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, and also commander of the RSF.

Lt Gen Ahmed Abdin Hammad, the acting governor of Khartoum, explained that the meeting was devoted to the floods and rain that affected some parts of the state, pointing to their effect in the area of western Omdurman, which included areas of Ombadda, El Fitihab, and areas in southern Khartoum from Ed Hussein and El Salama until El Dabasin Bridge.

