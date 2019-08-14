Sudan: Mass Protest As Murdered Farmers Buried in North Darfur Capital

13 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — Yesterday, a large crowd of people marched in the North Darfur capital El Fasher to protest and condemn the killing of three farmers who were shot dead and another wounded by herders on Saturday. Protestors demanded retribution, bringing the perpetrators to justice, and disarming the militias

One of the relatives of one of the three farmers who were shot in the Dolma area northwest of Shangil Tobaya on Saturday, told Radio Dabanga that the protestors carried the bodies of the dead from the hospital and moved to the state government secretariat, before the bodies were buried in the cemetery of Abu Shouk camp for the displaced.

Witnesses from the Shangil Tobaya area told Radio Dabanga that a force formed of 30 Land Cruisers, led by the deputy governor arrived in the area yesterday and headed to the scene of the incident in order to prosecute the perpetrators. The three farmers were shot in the Dolma area northwest of Shangil Tobaya on Saturday.

Part of the mass march in El Fasher on Monday during the funeral of three farmers slain by herders (RD)

