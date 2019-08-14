Sudan: Junta Committee to Investigate Stalled Development Projects

Khartoum — Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) has issued a decision establishing a commission of inquiry about the reasons that led to the breakdown and collapse of the road between Omdurman and Bara that cost $232 million from a Chinese loan.
The acting governor of South Darfur, Maj Gen Hashim Khalid, announced that complaints have been filed against some companies that have that have signed contracts with the state government but have stalled on the implementation of development projects.
The governor said that some companies stopped carrying out work on development projects and moved their machinery to the Central African Republic. These included the company implementing the water project in Nyala from Baggara Basin.
He said that one of the companies to be sued by the state government declared bankruptcy a month after receiving the amount of SDG 8 million ($178,000*) from the state government as an advanced payment for a development project.
* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)
