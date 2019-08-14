South Africa: Boks Get English Ref, Peyper in Charge of Bledisloe Decider

14 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Englishman Luke Pearce will referee Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Argentina at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Kick-off is at 17:05

Pearce will be assisted by Ireland's Andrew Brace and France's Pierre Brousset, with Ireland's Simon McDowell the television match official (TMO).

Meanwhile, South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee the Bledisloe Cup decider between the All Blacks and Wallabies in Auckland (09:35 SA time).

Peyper will be assisted by England's Matthew Carley and Japan's Shuhei Kubo, with South Africa's Marius Jonker the TMO.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.