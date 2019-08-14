South Africa: Boks Get English Ref, Peyper in Charge of Bledisloe Decider

Cape Town — Englishman Luke Pearce will referee Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Argentina at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Kick-off is at 17:05

Pearce will be assisted by Ireland's Andrew Brace and France's Pierre Brousset, with Ireland's Simon McDowell the television match official (TMO).

Meanwhile, South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee the Bledisloe Cup decider between the All Blacks and Wallabies in Auckland (09:35 SA time).

Peyper will be assisted by England's Matthew Carley and Japan's Shuhei Kubo, with South Africa's Marius Jonker the TMO.

