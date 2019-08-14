South Africa: Boks Get English Ref, Peyper in Charge of Bledisloe Decider

Cape Town — Englishman Luke Pearce will referee Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Argentina at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
Kick-off is at 17:05
Pearce will be assisted by Ireland's Andrew Brace and France's Pierre Brousset, with Ireland's Simon McDowell the television match official (TMO).
Meanwhile, South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee the Bledisloe Cup decider between the All Blacks and Wallabies in Auckland (09:35 SA time).
Peyper will be assisted by England's Matthew Carley and Japan's Shuhei Kubo, with South Africa's Marius Jonker the TMO.
Source: Sport24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.