Lesotho Officials' Cannabis 'Conflict'

analysis

Ministry 'knew nothing' of their links with UK multinational.

Two senior Lesotho health ministry officials who oversee cannabis industry licensing are linked to a company that plans to manufacture medicinal cannabis in the kingdom.

London-listed Afriag Global PLC announced in an interim results statement last year that it had appointed the ministry's director of pharmaceuticals, Germina Mphoso, and its legal officer, Masello Sello, to a technical committee "responsible for reviewing potential investments within the medicinal cannabis sector and reporting to the company's board on a regular basis".

Afriag Global (Pty) Ltd, a Lesotho company associated with the London-listed Afriag, has been licensed to produce medicinal cannabis.

Lesotho's Minister of Health, Nkaku Kabi, and Principal Secretary for Health, Lefu Manyokolo, told the MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism they knew nothing of the appointments.

"The ministry was not aware of [the two officials'] involvement in the cited company. We shall inform you at a later stage [of] the findings of our investigations," Manyokolo said.

The principal secretary at the time the appointments were made, Mole Kumalo, also denied giving the required permission for the officials to serve a private company.

It has also been established that one of the shareholders in both...