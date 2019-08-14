Lesotho Officials' Cannabis 'Conflict'

Ministry 'knew nothing' of their links with UK multinational.
Two senior Lesotho health ministry officials who oversee cannabis industry licensing are linked to a company that plans to manufacture medicinal cannabis in the kingdom.
London-listed Afriag Global PLC announced in an interim results statement last year that it had appointed the ministry's director of pharmaceuticals, Germina Mphoso, and its legal officer, Masello Sello, to a technical committee "responsible for reviewing potential investments within the medicinal cannabis sector and reporting to the company's board on a regular basis".
Afriag Global (Pty) Ltd, a Lesotho company associated with the London-listed Afriag, has been licensed to produce medicinal cannabis.
Lesotho's Minister of Health, Nkaku Kabi, and Principal Secretary for Health, Lefu Manyokolo, told the MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism they knew nothing of the appointments.
"The ministry was not aware of [the two officials'] involvement in the cited company. We shall inform you at a later stage [of] the findings of our investigations," Manyokolo said.
The principal secretary at the time the appointments were made, Mole Kumalo, also denied giving the required permission for the officials to serve a private company.
It has also been established that one of the shareholders in both...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.