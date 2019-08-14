Kenya: Kasumba, Ochieng Shortlisted for Top Accolade

13 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Nominees for the annual Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Awards have been revealed.

The preliminary list has six nominees in each category with final listing scheduled to be done on Friday ahead of the awards on Monday, August 19 at the Nairobi National Museum.

Immediate former Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata, defender Joash Onyango, Enosh Ochieng, Allan Wanga, Boniface Muchiri and Umar Kasumba, who has since joined Zambian champions Zesco United, are in the preliminary list for the Most Valuable Player of the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season. while Francis Kimanzi Hassan Oktay, Robert Matano, Bernard Mwalala, Patrick Odhiambo and John Baraza will battle for the Coach of the Year Award.

Nominees

Golden Glove Award

Faruk Shikalo - Bandari

Justin Ndikumana - Sofapaka

Kevin Omondi - Sony Sugar

Samuel Odhiambo - Western Stima

Morgan Alube - Chemelil Sugar

Omar Adisa - KCB

Defender of the Year

Brian Otieno -Bandari

David Owino - Mathare United

Fainus Jacobs - Sofapaka

Kelvin Wesonga - Sony Sugar

Joash Onyango- Gor Mahia

Harun Shakava - Gor Mahia

Midfielder of the Year

Francis Kahata - Gor Mahia

Cliff Nyakeya - Mathare United

Bonface Muchiri - Tusker

Danson Chatambe - Zoo FC

Whyvone Isuza - AFC Leopards

Abdallah Hassan - Bandari

New Young Player of the Year

David Majak - Tusker

Jackson Dwang - Nzoia Sugar

Moses Mudavadi - Bandari

Daniel Sakari - Kakamega Homeboyz

Joshua Nyatini - Sony Sugar

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Francis Kahata - Gor Mahia

Joash Onyango - Gor Mahia

Umaru Kasumba - Sofapaka

Enosh Ochieng - Ulinzi Stars

Allan Wanga - KK Homeboyz

Boniface Muchiri - Tusker

Coach of the Year

Hassan Oktay - Gor Mahia

John Baraza - Sofapaka

Patrick Odhiambo - Sony Sugar

Benard Mwalala - Bandari

Robert Matano - Tusker

Francis Kimanzi - Mathare United

