Liberia: Yale University Names Shoniyin 'World Fellow'

Yale University has named Elias Shoniyin, former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister as one of its World Fellows.

The Yale University named Shoniyin recently, among several other individuals from around the world during the university's selection of names in the United States.

A post from the Yale University's website mentioned that the U.S. Embassy referred to Mr. Shoniyin as "an international affairs, development, and policy professional and diplomat, with over 19 years in nonprofit and public service; multiple senior positions where he has made significant contributions to the post-war recovery and development of Liberia."

The World Fellow program is Yale's signature global leadership development initiative, and a core element of the university's ongoing commitment to internationalization.

Yale defines its World Fellows as, "people of character, integrity, energy and talent. They are dynamic, creative, and innovative. They are selfless leaders who serve, inspire and motivate others. They have demonstrated impact, they are on the rise in their careers, and they are ambitious to grow to their full potential."

The University further explained that "Yale's mission through the World Fellows is to cultivate and empower a network of globally engaged leaders committed to making the world a better place. Each year, the University invites to its New Haven, Connecticut campus, a group of exemplary practitioners from a wide range of fields and countries for an intensive four-month period."

"I am delighted to welcome the 2019 World Fellows to the university," said Yale President, Peter Salovey in his recent message as he received the new Yale Fellows.

According to Salovey, professionals selected for this program are trailblazers: great thinkers and bold, original voices in their fields. They are practitioners from all sectors, poised for the next step. They are intensely curious, passionate and keenly focused on positive impact. They can't help themselves: wherever they go, they profoundly shape their surroundings for the better. They are entrepreneurs, activists, journalists, artists, and politicians. They are doctors, lawyers, soldiers, artists and business executives.

"It is wonderful that the program has been bringing remarkable leaders and trailblazers to Yale for 18 years. During their time on campus, they teach, conduct research, and participate in public service," he added.

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy near Monrovia has published a congratulatory message on its official Facebook page extolling the contribution of Shoniyin on his selection as a 2019 Yale University Maurice R. Greenburg World Fellow.

The Embassy further said in its message that "Shoniyin played a pivotal role in deepening Liberia's post-conflict cooperation with friendly nations, and opening up cooperation opportunities on new frontiers."

"He coordinated Liberia's resource mobilization efforts during West Africa Ebola outbreak in 2014, drawing urgent global attention to the health crisis.

He led Liberian delegations to many high-level international conferences and negotiations, including serving as adviser to the Liberian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shoniyin worked tirelessly to develop the capacity of Liberia's Foreign Service and maximize its service to the country.

The U.S. Embassy added that Shoniyin is a lecturer at University of Liberia Graduate School and a mentor and friend to countless Liberian and foreign diplomats."

The Embassy conveyed its warm best wishes, referring to Mr. Shoniyin, as "our friend and colleague Elias Shoniyin as he embarks on this well-deserved and prestigious fellowship in the United States".

Shoniyin served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-led administration, and part of more than a year of the George Weah-led administration.

He spent 13 years in service to the Liberian government at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 2006 to May 2019, when he resigned his position for "professional and personal reasons."

Drawing from the positive public reactions to news of Mr. Shoniyin's new professional feat, as indicated in individual comments on the U.S. Embassy Facebook web-page, his service in government seems to have been "outstanding" highly appreciated by people and country he served.