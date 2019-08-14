Liberia: Muslims Threaten to Boycott National Events

Liberia's Chief Imam Ali Krayee, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, threatened to boycott all national events if President George Weah's protocol officers refuse to extend an apology to them for 'gross disrespect'.

Krayee made the statement at a program marking this year's celebration of Eid al Adha (Abraham Day) which Muslims celebrated on Sunday, August 11 the world over.

Eid al-Adha also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice," is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid al-Fitr), and considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. But, before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this intervention, an animal is sacrificed ritually and divided into three parts. One share is given to the 'poor and needy,' another is kept for home, and the third is given to 'relatives.'

He alleged that protocol officers around the President are in the constant habit of placing Muslims in the backseat at national occasions.

Eid al Adha is the celebration of the Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son as commanded by Allah and marks the culmination of the hajj (pilgrimage) rites at Minā, Saudi Arabia.

Chief Imam Krayee demanded an immediate apology from protocol officers around President George Weah for "blatantly and continued disrespect at national events to the Muslim community."

He said that during Liberia Independence Day celebration last year, both the invocation, and benediction were assigned to Christians, while in 2019, President Weah was allowed to walk out of the program at the SKD when a Muslim cleric was offering the benediction, describing the President's act as an "insult to the Muslim Community in the country."

He said that Islam did not come to Liberia through the back door, but as one of legitimate religions in the country since the Liberia was founded by freed people of color.

Krayee then threatened to boycott every national occasion that the President will attend should they protocols failed to apologize to Liberian Muslims.

In a related development, Alexander B. Cummings, opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader, has called on Liberians to look beyond religious differences, and focus on what will bring them closer as a nation.

Cummings made the statement when he extended his political party's warmest wishes to the Muslim brothers and sisters during the celebration of the Eid al-Adha or Eid Qurban.