Nigeria: Senate President Condoles With Kogi Gov Over Stepmother's Death

14 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigerian Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the demise of his stepmother, Madam Rekiya Momoh Bello.

In a statement signed and made public by the Special Adviser on Media to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan expressed his heartfelt condolences to Bello's family, the government and people of the state.

"My heartfelt sympathy goes to the governor, his family, the state government and people of Kogi State," the Senate president said in the statement.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, adding that Allah would comfort the family.

