South Africa: Public Protector Files Ramaphosa's ANC Presidency Campaign Records At High Court

14 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kyle Cowan and Sarah Evans

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has filed a record of the evidence she relied on in her report on President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for the ANC presidency and a R500 000 campaign donation from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

News24 understands the evidence, filed under Rule 53, includes the bank statements of the various entities involved in the campaign, as well as emails and correspondence that formed part of Mkhwebane's probe.

In terms of Rule 53 of the Uniform Rules of Court, a party who wants to have the courts review the decisions of another party can request that they produce the record which underpins that decision.

Ramaphosa has taken Mkhwebane's report, in which it was found that he deliberately misled Parliament in November last year, on review.

The president was granted an interdict on Monday, unopposed by the Public Protector, preventing her from enforcing any of the remedial action in her report.

Directive

The record was filed with the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

Reporters at court on Wednesday were referred to the office of the deputy judge president, Aubrey Ledwaba.

It emerged from officials in his office that he had issued a directive, also on Wednesday, confining the file to his office. The status of the record is not clear at this stage.

Last week, attorneys for Ramaphosa wrote to Ledwaba, requesting that parts of the record be sealed to protect third party confidential information.

The letter, by attorney Peter Harris, also mentioned that the president's legal team believed some of the evidence relied on by Mkhwebane was "unlawfully obtained".

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.