Kenya Lionesses a Win Away From World Cup

Giants South Africa now stand between Kenya Lionesses and the Rugby Women's World Cup set to take place in New Zealand in 2021.

This is after the Lionesses tore Uganda Lady-Cranes apart 37-5 in the second Africa qualifier match at Bosman Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday.

South Africa looked unstoppable after they mauled Madagascar 73-0 at the same venue on Tuesday to lay the traps, waiting for the Lionesses.

The Lionesses had on Friday last week crushed Madagascar 35-5 in their opening match while South Africa plummeted Lady-Cranes 89-5 the same day.

Grace Adhiambo's penalty put Kenya ahead 3-0 at the break before the Lionesses broke loose in the second half.

Debutant flanker Naomi Amuguni sliced through the Lady Cranes defence before putting through Janet Okello to land the first try of the duel.

Some piece of brilliant display from Adhiambo and Okello saw the latter finish off to seal her brace. Adhiambo added the extras for a 15-0 lead.

The Lionesses were very lethal with the ball in hand in the second half as they made their way to the opponent's try line for the fifth time. Okello who had the ball generously passed it to Stacy Atieno who landed her first try in the qualifier. Adhiambo missed the extras.

Lady Cranes landed a corner post try reducing the deficit to 20-5 after the conversion was short.

This time around, Adhiambo landed two tries when she chased on Lady Cranes defensive lap to score at the far corner. Her second try came after she finished off a classic interplay between Philadelphia Olando and Celestine Masinde.

Sheila Chajira sealed the match with a centre post-try with Janet Owino adding the extras.

The Lionesses now prepare for the last and most crucial match of the qualifiers against South Africa on Saturday at 4:00pm.

The outcome of this encounter shall determine who qualifies directly for the World Cup and who heads to the Repechage.