Kenya: JSC Selects 30 Judges for Environment and Labour Courts

13 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended appointment of 30 judges to fill the same number of vacancies at the Environment and Land Court and the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The commission advertised the positions on February 22 and received 229 applications for the former and 160 applications for the latter court.

Sixty three and twenty nine candidates, respectively, were shortlisted for interviews that took place from July 9 to August 8.

The Environment court is of the same status as the High Court and currently has 33 judges who sit in 26 counties.

The Labour court is also of the same status as the High Court.

Judges recommended for appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta are:

Environment and Land Court

Mboya Oguttu Joseph

Naikuni Lucas Leperes

Mwanyale Michael Ngolo

Makori Evans Kiago

Addraya Eda Dena

Kimani Lilian Gathoni

Kamau Joseph Mugo

Wabwoto Karoph Edward

Koross Anne Yatich Kipingor

Gicheru Maxwell Nduiga

Mogeni Ann Jacqueline Akhalemesi Anam

Ongarora Fred Nyagaka

Christopher Kyania Nzili

Mugo David Mwangi

Cheruiyot Elizabeth Omange

Omollo Lynette Achieng'

Washe Emmanuel Mutwana

Nyukuri Annet

Murigi Theresa Wairimu

Asati Esther

Employment and Labour Relations Court

Gakeri Jacob Kariuki

Baari Christine Noontatua

Keli Jemimah Wanza

Mwaure Anna Ngibuini

Matanga Bernard Odongo Manani

Rutto Chemtai Stella

Kebira Ocharo

Okeche Harrison Ogweno

Kitiku Agnes Mueni-Nzel

Nderitu David Njagi

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Environment
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.