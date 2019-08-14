Kenya: JSC Selects 30 Judges for Environment and Labour Courts

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended appointment of 30 judges to fill the same number of vacancies at the Environment and Land Court and the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The commission advertised the positions on February 22 and received 229 applications for the former and 160 applications for the latter court.

Sixty three and twenty nine candidates, respectively, were shortlisted for interviews that took place from July 9 to August 8.

The Environment court is of the same status as the High Court and currently has 33 judges who sit in 26 counties.

The Labour court is also of the same status as the High Court.

Judges recommended for appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta are:

Environment and Land Court

Mboya Oguttu Joseph

Naikuni Lucas Leperes

Mwanyale Michael Ngolo

Makori Evans Kiago

Addraya Eda Dena

Kimani Lilian Gathoni

Kamau Joseph Mugo

Wabwoto Karoph Edward

Koross Anne Yatich Kipingor

Gicheru Maxwell Nduiga

Mogeni Ann Jacqueline Akhalemesi Anam

Ongarora Fred Nyagaka

Christopher Kyania Nzili

Mugo David Mwangi

Cheruiyot Elizabeth Omange

Omollo Lynette Achieng'

Washe Emmanuel Mutwana

Nyukuri Annet

Murigi Theresa Wairimu

Asati Esther

Employment and Labour Relations Court

Gakeri Jacob Kariuki

Baari Christine Noontatua

Keli Jemimah Wanza

Mwaure Anna Ngibuini

Matanga Bernard Odongo Manani

Rutto Chemtai Stella

Kebira Ocharo

Okeche Harrison Ogweno

Kitiku Agnes Mueni-Nzel

Nderitu David Njagi