Kenya: Interpol, Kenyan Police Probing Theft Ring After 3 Cars Seized

13 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Winnie Atieno

Interpol is helping Kenyan detectives to investigate a car theft syndicate following the seizure of three high-end vehicles at the port of Mombasa on July 30.

The Kenya Revenue Authority said this in a statement on Tuesday following the discovery of two Range Rovers and Mercedes cars worth an estimated Sh40 million.

The vehicles had been concealed as household goods and are believed to have been stolen from the United Kingdom.

They were found in a 40-foot container at the port while being transported to Kampala, Uganda.

CRACKDOWN

The authority said the vehicles were confiscated in an intensified crackdown by a multi-agency team against the importation of contraband goods.

He said that on that date, the southern region customs enforcement department received a scanner alert pointing towards mis-declaration of the contents of the container.

"The container was inspected non-intrusively using the customs x-ray scanner in Mombasa. The scanner image revealed that the contents were three high-end vehicles, inconsistent with the declaration," he said.

Physical verification at the Container Freight Station (CFS) confirmed the finding.

Mr Safari said the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) was working with detectives from agencies including the National Intelligence Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.