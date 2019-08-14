Namibia: Geingob Fetes Senior Citizens On His Birthday

As part of a tradition of celebrating his birthday with those he doesn't normally spend time with, President Hage Geingob on Friday hosted an intimate dinner party for senior citizens from all walks of life at State House.
Among the invitees were veteran politician Dirk Mudge and 101-year-old Genoveva Modisa from Metsweding village in the Omaheke Region.
The dinner was held on Friday although his birthday was the next day, August 3. President Geingob was celebrating his 78th birthday, having been born in 1941.
The senior citizens were treated to a tour of State House before dinner, which they immensely enjoyed.
With a jubilant spirit filling the hall, well wishes and prayers were shared as the President and First Lady Monica Geingos went around greeting everyone present.
Presidential advisor Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi read birthday messages on behalf of ministers, staff members in the presidency and messages from the founding president Sam Nujoma and former president Hifikepunye Pohamba.
"I trust your ability to steer our country to greater heights because of your resoluteness to fight poverty and build a prosperous and inclusive society," read Nujoma's message. Pohamba's message wished the President further good health, strength and success in serving the nation.
As the cake was cut, the elders sang the birthday song and were each gifted a blanket.
On his actual birthday the next day, Saturday, he and the first lady had lunch with 88 children of Hope Village, situated in Goreangab informal settlement. Founder of the village Marietjie de Klerk was grateful for the visit and the time spent with the children.
Read the original article on New Era.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.