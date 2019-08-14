Namibia: Mother Who Filmed Child Abuse Denied Bail

THE mother who filmed her alleged assault of her one year and six months-old-baby boy at Henties Bay last week, was denied bail on Monday in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court.

Ruth Noabes (28) was arrested last Friday after the police learned of the video recording she made while slapping her son in the face several times, and also attempting to suffocate him. The incident took place in the Omdel location at Henties Bay last Tuesday.

According to Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, Noabes sent the footage to the boy's father after he had ended their relationship.

The child was taken to a safe house at Walvis Bay.

Noabes faces charges of attempted murder and assault.

Swakopmund magistrate Conchita Olivier denied her bail, and ordered Noabes to remain in custody as investigations continue. The matter was postponed to 24 September.

In another case, a 27-year-old man from Karibib who was charged with allegedly murdering his one-year-old stepdaughter on 18 July was also kept in custody at Swakopmund after making his first appearance in the Karibib Magistrate's Court on 22 July.

His case was postponed to 2 September to allow for further police investigations.

Ernst Mutundondo was left alone with the child Mousha Nunuhe by the child's mother on the day of the incident at Usab location when she left for work at around 06h00.

Iikuyu said when the mother returned home that evening, she found the child dead, with bruises all over the body.

She reported it to the police, and Mutondondo was arrested.