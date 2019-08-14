Nigeria: Kogi Govt Denies Rumour of Herdsmen Attack in Motor Park

14 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kogi State Government has debunked the allegation of an attack by herdsmen at Big Joe motor park in Lokoja on Tuesday.

A statement by the Director General of Media and Publicity to Kogi Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, described the news as "rumor peddlers who are on a mission to create panic and tension in the State".

There were reports with pictures on the social media that there was an attack by some herdsmen at the park.

"Our attention has been drawn to some gory pictures on social media platforms, purporting that some herdsmen attacked a popular motor park in Lokoja and killed all passengers found there.

"We wish to allay the fears of commuters and residents of the State that nothing like that ever happened as all motor parks in the state are safe and peaceful.

"Our security operatives are also ensuring security of lives and property in the state," he said.

Meanwhile, a visit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to the Big Joe motor park at Felele in Lokoja, showed that normal activities were going on at the park.

A food hawker at the park, who identified herself as Esther Nathaniel, said she was hearing the rumour for the first time from the NAN reporter.

"It is not true, nothing like that happened in this park. I sell drinks and water here always, and nothing like that ever happened here," she said.

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Abdul Sule, also told NAN that nothing of such occurred there.

"You can see for yourself; if something like that happened here, you will never see anybody here at the moment. It is a big lie," Sule told NAN. (NAN)

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

