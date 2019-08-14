Ghana: Parents Urged to Pay Their Wards School Fees

Founder of Gunter Frey International School in the Ga South municipality, Mr Mamadu Mudasiru, has entreated parents to pay their wards' school fees to sustain teaching and learning.

He noted that some parents would sometimes wait till their wards were sacked from school before proceeding to deposit their school fees.

He said in order to avoid embarrassment towards the children, it was better they paid the fees promptly.

Mr Mamadu Mudasiru was speaking during the 20th anniversary and fourth graduation of the school held at Tuba in the Ga South municipality last Saturday.

The ceremony saw 97 pupils graduating both from the kindergarten and primary six respectfully.

He said the school had been a premier institution of learning and teaching since its inception, garnering many achievements over the years.

"One of the overall best students in Accra Academy, Prince Antwi, in last year's West African Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), is a product of our school," he reiterated.

He stated that the school also recorded massive improvement in the overall Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Despite all these successes, the founder stated that there was absence of learning materials such as stationery items for the students.

He noted that the overall output becomes minimal in their absence, and therefore appealed to parents to invest in their wards' education by providing them with the needed resources.

To foster reading habit in the students, Mr Mudasiru said the school hoped to construct a well-stocked library and more classrooms.

The Assembly member for the Tuba electoral area, Honourable Natterh Dawudu Kwetsu, praised the founder's generosity shown ever since he came to the community.

He said the founder was the first person to build a private school and had over 100 orphans whom he took care of without them paying anything; not even their school fees, and urged stakeholders to endeavour in any way they could to support the school.

The school prefect advised her colleagues to abide by the rules of the school and heed to the advice of the teachers.

"Teachers are our parents in the school, hence there is the need to accord them such respect," she said.

The ceremony was climaxed with acrobatic display by some of the students as well as drilling from the cadet corps and other performances.