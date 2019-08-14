Ghana: Rally Behind NPP to Wrestle Keta Seat From NDC - NPP Youth Urged

THE Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta in the Volta Region, Daniel Effah, has urged the youth in the area to rally behind him to wrestle the Keta parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has won it since 1992.

"The NPP is in government, we need to change the status quo and I urge delegates to endorse me to use our strategies to win the seat for the party in the 2020 elections," he noted.

Mr Effah made the call in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on Friday when he filed his nomination to contest as one of the party's aspirants for the primaries scheduled for September 28 this year.

He was led to the party office by one of the largest NPP crowd ever witnessed in the area amidst brass band and Borborbo music comprising mainly the youth and market women.

The NDC, Mr Effah explained had taken the area for granted for far too long without any proportional development to show, adding that "the so called 'World Bank' jinx must be broken because the NPP's three years in power has seen more development oriented in the area than NDC's 27 years.

"The government has earmarked on development projects including the Keta Harbour which will create job opportunities and wealth for the youth in the area and other communities, we're also working hard to provide more infrastructure and logistics to improve teaching and learning to schools, the youth has also been provided with entrepreneurial skills to make them economically dependent.

"The stage is set for the economic take-off of the country towards the realisation of the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda, the assembly has supported the police with logistics to increase visibility with operations of the National Health Insurance Scheme to improve services while efforts are being made to improve services of other health sectors, the stage is set for economic take-off towards the realisation of Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda."