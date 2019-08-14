Ghana: Security Agencies Urged to Harmonise Efforts

Koforidua — The Chief Director for the Ministry of Interior, Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, has called on security agencies to coordinate and harmonise their efforts in the prevention and combating of terrorism to protect human lives in the country.

According to her, the terrorism landscape was becoming more complex due to the growing cadre of experienced, sophisticated and connected terrorists networks, which can plan and execute terrorist attacks.

"Cote D'ivoire and Burkina Faso in recent times have been bedeviled with different forms of terrorism and terrorists attacks," she stated.

The Chief Director said that as a sector responsible for ensuring and protecting human lives, there was the need to sensitise and educate the public to be mindful of their environment and report any suspicious individuals to the appropriate authorities.

Mrs Anno-Kumi made these statements at the opening of a three-day workshop organised here by the interior ministry for staff of the security agencies and the interior ministry.

The workshop was meant to enable them reflect on their programmes and projects, financial commitments, outstanding commitments and challenges encountered within the first half of this year (January to June), and discuss the way forward.

It was also purposed to allow them to share ideas and experiences to enable them mitigate the challenges encountered in the course of their duties during the first half of this year.

Mrs Anno-Kumi urged the security agencies to ensure that the border control was strengthened, whilst the exchange of information and intelligence among neighbouring countries were promoted.

"I urge you to be innovative by thinking outside the box in the delivery of your services because the environment has become very dynamic," she told the security personnel.

That, she said, would enable them to better fight the issues of terrorism should it happen in the country.

Mrs Anno-Kumi stated that the internal security of the country with issues of vigilantism has been in the news lately, resulting in several calls on the professional conduct of security officers.

She, therefore, called on security agencies to approach their duties with outmost professionalism, adding that they should not wade into unprofessional discussions that would bring the name of the service into disrepute.

The Chief Director stated that whilst being professional, there was the need to sensitise citizens on the dangers of radicalism to violence, to enable them promote religious tolerance to ensure peace in the country.

For his part, the Minister for Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, whose speech was read on his behalf by his Deputy, stated that the government was committed to ensuring peace and security to ensure growth and development in the country, adding that it has been demonstrated by the supply of logistics and vehicles to the security agencies to improve their performance.

He encouraged the security agencies to work towards a common goal through information sharing, and show commitment to protecting basic human rights and guaranteeing political and economic freedom to enable the country unleash the potential of citizens and assure their future prosperity.