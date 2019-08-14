Ghana: Tuberculosis Becoming Serious Health Hazard in Ghana

14 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghnan

The Head of Chest Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr Jane Afriyie-Mensah, has said (TB) cases were becoming a serious health hazard in the country.

She indicated that the KBTH for instance, had on daily basis recorded between thirty to forty cases of patients suffering from communicable diseases, including TB, although the figure were somehow low in the past.

"It is a disease of public health concern because it is contagious and easily transmitted from patient to patient through the environment, as one infected person coughs or sings, the bacteria is also released and another person could inhale it and become infected.

The World Health Organisation or global statistics actually characterise Ghana as a TB endemic country," she said.

Dr Afriyie-Mensah disclosed this yesterday, at the commissioning of the renovated Department of Chest Diseases Building of KBTH in Accra.

The renovation works were sponsored by Kab-Fam Ghana Limited, a leading Ghanaian owned electronic company, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The company also donated a 50 inch flat screen television to the Out-Patients-Department of the facility.

Dr Afriyie-Mensah said, over 90 per cent of TB cases affected the lungs and was common in many environments in Ghana.

She mentioned that people living in slums and overcrowded communities as well as homes with poor ventilation were the most commonly endemic areas.

Dr Afriyie-Mensah indicated people living with weak immune system could also be easily infected as well as those with low socio-economic status.

She said, although treatment for the disease was funded by the World Health Organisation, there should be massive education and awareness programmes to enlighten the public about the disease.

She called on individual and benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the department to augment better healthcare services.

The Director of Operations at Kab-Fam Ghana Limited, Mrs Joyclyn Antwi-Baohen pledged the company's commitment to transforming the facility.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Tuberculosis
West Africa
Health
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.