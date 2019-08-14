Ghana: GRASAG-GIMPA Executives Call On Bono Regional Minister

The Executive Committee of Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) - Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Bono Regional Minister, Mr Siaka Stephens in Sunyani.

They included Mr Mohammed Adamu, Vice President, Mr Christopher Flomo, General Secretary and Mr Eric Ofosu Asare, Public Relations Officer.

The delegation, led by Mr Raphael Apetorgbor, President of GIMPA-GRASAG, said the visit was aimed at familiarising themselves with happenings in the region, in efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

In his submission, he congratulated Mr Stephens for his appointment and was hopeful he would excel in his role.

He appreciated the deputy minister for his warm reception and officially informed him about how he planned to contribute his quota towards the transformation of GRASAG-GIMPA, as he led the association to accomplish its missions.

Mr Apetorgbor also intimated his vision for the association and solicited the advice and support of the Deputy Minister who is the Member of Parliament for Jaman North constituency.

On his part, Mr Stephens welcomed the GRASAG delegation and congratulated them on their stewardship for students.

He acknowledged the important role that student leaders played in school and its positive contributions to academia and the country.

Mr Stephens recalled his days as President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) at the University of Education, Winneba campus, saying being a leader was not an easy task, but it shaped one to become a resilient and responsible individual.

He urged the executives to be diligent and proactive in their work if they wanted to actualise their goals.

"The people trust you that is why they voted for you, do not disappoint them. Keep working hard and remain assured that you will surely reap the benefits of your labour because good leadership helps shape an individual to become a better person," he advised.

Mr Siaka pledged to support the executives and the association in any way he could help them materialise their goals at GIMPA of which he is an alumnus.

In furtherance, he entreated the executives to seek the face of God as they serve humanity.