Ghana: Invest in Education As Act of Obedience to God - Imam Abubakari

The Imam of Weija/Gbawe municipality in the Greater Accra Region, Sheikh Ibrahim Mohammed Abubakari, has admonished Muslims to invest in education as a mark of obedience to God.

He explained that the first verse of the Holy Qur'an revealed by God to Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) empowered him to read, emphasising the importance of education.

Delivering a sermon at the Eid-ul-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) congregational prayer at the West Hills Mall last Sunday, Sheikh Abubakari said Muslims owed it a duty to prioritise education, because the Qur'an and the Hadiths (the practices of the Holy Prophet) remind Muslims to strive to acquire knowledge in every field of endeavour.

The Imam said Muslims must be obedient to Allah as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son for the sake of Allah, as Allah replaced him with a ram, hence the observance of Eid-ul-Adha to commemorate the event as well as mark the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, a fifth pillar of Islam.

He said in the same vein, Muslims must be obedient by investing in education as espoused in the Holy Qur'an and the Hadiths.

Sheikh Abubakari led the congregation to pray for peace, religious tolerance, stability and prosperity of Ghana, and slaughtered a ram to mark the occasion.

Among the congregation was Sarki Alhaji Ismael Lord, the head of the Muslim community at New Weija.

The occasion of Eid-ul-Adha offers opportunity for Muslims to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and to reach out to less privileged in society with gifts and felicitations.