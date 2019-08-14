Ghana: Police Investigate Death of Woman At 37 Military Barracks

The Accra Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into a case in which a woman was found dead at the 37 Military Barracks, in Accra.

The unidentified woman, believed to be between 30 and 35 years, was found naked and lying in a prone position beside a goat pen.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on August 12, at about 8:30 a.m the police received a complaint by some military officers that on same day at about 6:20 a.m the dead body was found naked and lying in a prone position beside a goat pen at the military barracks.

The Police PRO said when personnel were dispatched to the scene they found a deep cut on the head and ears on the body with blood all over the face.

DSP Tenge said the police also found a cement concrete with blood stains on it believed to have been used by the attackers to commit the crime.

The PRO said the body had since been conveyed to the police whilst investigations continuous.

DSP Tenge said efforts were being made by the police to identify the deceased.

The Police PRO called on the public to provide information on the case to help them arrest the perpetrators.

She assured the public that the police would leave no stone unturned to arrest the culprits.