Ghana: Govt Releases Gh¢1.491 Million for Victims of Foase Shooting Incident

14 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope, Kumasi

Government has released a cheque for GH¢1.491 million for victims of a shooting incident caused by a joint military police team at Foase in the Ashanti Region, in December, 2018.

Four people, all males, died when the team shot at a group of residents protesting the relocation of the Atwima Kwanwoma district capital from Foase to Twedie.

Family members of four persons, who were killed in the shooting, would each receive GH¢215,000.00, while those who were wounded would receive

GH¢ 4,500.00, depending on the extent of injury.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, who is now paralysed would receive GH¢120,000.00.

Mr Akwasi Agyei Boateng, a Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, presenting the cheques, said government consulted the Attorney General before taking the decision to support victims of the incident hence the delay.

It would be recalled that, a seven-member committee was set up to oversee the implementation of recommendations by a team that investigated the shooting incident at Foase.

They were identified as Kwadwo Fori, 47, Douglas Addai, 35, Prince Boateng, 29 and Danso Seth, 24.

The committee consulted the Attorney-General's office to determine the appropriate compensation for dependents of the dead, and wounded persons, and to see to the burial of the deceased.

It also confirmed, after detailed scrutiny, GH¢100,858 as cost of medical bills of victims, and recommended same to be paid to the injured persons.

Mr Boateng cautioned the security agencies to ensure professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

