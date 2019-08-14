Ghana: ICU Marks International Youth Day

This year's international Youth Day, which fell on Monday, was marked by the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) Ghana, in Accra, with a call on the youth to work towards developing of the country.

Marking the day with the theme: 'Young workers together- making the change', it brought together about 100 participants from the ICU youth wing all over the country.

General Secretary of the ICU, Mr Solomon Kotei, told participants that the youth constituted a larger proportion of the world's population and implored them to be submissive to mentors and supervisors, be it at the workplace, the community, the church or at national level.

"For you to be earmarked for leadership roles, you need to have some cardinal qualities which may include discipline, honesty, hard work, submissiveness among others," he added.

Mr Kotei explained that the current older generation could not stay in leadership forever, adding that, it was only the prepared youth that would be called upon to take up the leadership mantle.

"I therefore urge you to put your shoulders to the wheel of change, so that you can bring about the positive changes that the country need for the good of the society and the nation at large," he said.

Head of Gender and Youth of ICU, Mrs Christine Asante, emphasised the need for young people to unite and bring positive change in whatever they do.

"We must endeavour to ensure that our voices are heard and that there is change in all that we do," she added.

The Deputy General Secretary in charge of operations, Mr Morgan Ayawine, assured the youth of the ICU's continuous effort in protecting the rights of workers, especially the youth in the country.

He called on casual workers to join trade unions to ensure their rights at their workplaces were protected.

The National Youth President of the Union, Mr John Ackon, in his remarks, commended the leadership of the ICU for their support.

The Greater Accra Regional Officer of the ICU, Mr Thomas Atiah, said the theme for the occasion was appropriate and urged the youth to work together to bring positive change to their work places.