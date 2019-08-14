Ghana: Help Correct Indiscipline, Negative Lifestyles - Presiding Bishop

Cape Coast — The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, the Most Rev Dr Paul K. Boafo, has called on Christians to help correct the current level of indiscipline and other negative lifestyles in the country.

"We should teach people to be better followers of Jesus Christ," Most Rev Boafo told the 10th biennial conference of the Methodist Church Ghana Ministers' Spouses Association held in Cape Coast.

It was on the theme: 'Go and make disciples of all nations: Intensifying our teaching ministry for disciple making: The role of the minister's spouse in the teaching ministry of the church'.

He indicated that parents and the church were losing grounds because of their inability to bring their children and members up to the required standard.

The church, according to Most Rev Boafo, could not keep quiet if parents and the society could not bring children and others to the required standard.

He said, people should be taught and corrected about attitude required to live a dignified life, adding if the church did not teach its members, they end up mingling with people who would divert their attention from the tenets of Christianity.

Most Rev Boafo called on pastors and leaders in the church to use the pulpit, prayer and other meetings to address the challenges prevailing in the country.

He commended members of the association for the role they had been playing in the church and urged them not to relent on the oars saying, "A spouse of a minister should be a follower or someone who has Jesus Christ residing in his or her heart."

The Presiding Bishop further urged them to safeguard their relationships and not to carry out acts that would affect the work of their spouses as well as the church.

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, in an address, commended the Methodist church for its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

He noted that the church continued to touch lives with its sound teachings and help in moulding people with the needed principles for national transformation.

The regional minister also reiterated the government's commitment to collaborating with the church in ensuring the total development of the country.

Mr Duncan commended members of the association for supporting their spouses in diverse ways to enable them to touch lives with the gospel.

The Connexional President, Mrs Helena Boafo, for her part, said spouses had a major role to play in the process of ministers of the gospel, saying, "Your services go a long way in ensuring that the ministers succeed."

She urged them to set good examples for others to emulate, adding, "We should intensify our teaching ministry."