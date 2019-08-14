Ghana: Christians Asked to Abide By Biblical Teachings

The General Secretary of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), the Reverend Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah, has advised Christians to let their lives reflect the teachings of the Bible.

He also cautioned them against charlatans employing miracles to deceive innocent souls.

Rev Barrigah made the call at the 25th anniversary celebration of the International Prayer Palace Church (IPPC), organised under the theme: 'Celebrating God's faithfulness in 25 years'.

He referred to the story in the Bible in which Egyptian magicians challenged Moses by transforming their staves into snakes, which were eventually devoured by those of Moses as proof of the power of God.

Rev Barrigah expressed worry that some people who in the recent past performed magic and sell traditional medicines in the streets have metamorphosed into pastors, who perform all sorts of miracles to attract large following.

"Some of them do not talk about the scriptures during church service, rather they display affluence, talk about themselves and how one can make more money," he said.

Rev Barrigah warned Christians to be wary of charlatans, study the Bible and seek the grace of God.

The Founder of IPPC, Apostle Samuel Agyei, said the church since its founding on June 8, 1994, now has branches at Adeiso, Krobo Odumase, Gyinase and Akaporiso.

He said the IPPC was affiliated with the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, and has a sister fellowship with Huntingdon in Cambridge Shire in the United Kingdom, among others.

Apostle Agyei said,"Our vision is to raise people to become fruitful disciples of Jesus Christ, who will win more souls."

The congregation prayed for the nation's leaders, peace and prosperity and the wellbeing of the afflicted.

Caption: Rev Barrigah (middle) in a handshake with Apostle Agyei while wife of Apostle Agyei, Christiana Agyei, looks on.