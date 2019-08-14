Congo-Kinshasa: Cure for Ebola Is On the Horizon

Kinshasa — THE first-ever multi-drug randomised control trial is offering Ebola patients hope of surviving the deadly virus.

It brings reprieve to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where more than 1 800 people have died since the latest outbreak began in August last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) introduced the drugs trial last November.

It is aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of four drugs used for treatment of Ebola patients.

Two out of the four drugs being tested have proven more effective and are the only medicines that future patients will be treated with.

WHO said it was committed to work closely with DRC, neighboring countries, mainly Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic (CAR), Congo-Brazzaville, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and other international partners to ensure the response to the outbreak remained robust and well coordinated.

"We will continue to conduct rigorous research and incorporate findings into the Ebola outbreak response through a variety of prevention and control strategies," the agency stated.

An outbreak of Ebola is ravaging the Ituri and North Kivu provinces in the northeastern DRC.

It is the worst eruption in the country and the second-biggest outbreak globally after over 11 000 people succumbed to Ebola in West Africa between 2013 and 2016.