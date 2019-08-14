Kenya: Wildlife Agency Seeks Eviction Order Over Tsavo East Encroachment

Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has filed a class action suit against more than 230 individuals who it says have encroached on its park in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

According to its lawyer Joseph Shiundu Lutta, from the Musinga & Co Advocate, KWS is seeking the eviction of the residents from the Tsavo East National Park.

The agency published a notice with the list of the 233 individuals in the Daily Nation on August 14.

"A plaint (an accusation or charge) was filed on March 8, 2019 but the initial draft which only contained 10 respondents was rejected for not meeting the class action suit threshold. We therefore had to work on an expanded list which now had the 233," Mr Lutta said.

Mr Lutta said the KWS has also held a meeting with the residents chaired by the area chief.

"Land is an emotive issue. The inter parties hearing has been set for November 28 to give the respondents ample time to file their responses," he said.