Cameroon: Nomination Du Directeur Général De La Mission De Développement Du Nord-Ouest (Mideno)

14 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Le président de la République décrète : Article 1er. - M. Matoya Cletus Anye est, à compter de la date de signature du présent décret, nommé directeur général de la Mission de développement du Nord-Ouest (MIDENO). Article 2. - L'intéressé aura droit aux avantages de toute nature prévus par la réglementation en vigueur. Article 3. - Le présent décret sera enregistré, publié suivant la procédure d'urgence, puis inséré au Journal officiel en français et en anglais. Yaoundé, le 14 décembre 2018 Le président de la République, (é) Paul BIYA

