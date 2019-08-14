Zambia: We Can Still Win - Njovu

14 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Ronald Chawe

ZAMBIA 15s rugby team coach Lawrence Njovu believes his charges can still save the test series with a win in Uganda despite losing four players due to personal commitments.

In an interview after naming his 27-member team yesterday, Njovu said he was comfortable with the players picked despite losing all two games played thus far.

The team leaves for Uganda today.

Njovu insisted that the team still had the character and quality to beat Uganda after losing 39-10 and 43-23 to Zimbabwe and Kenya respectively while Uganda lost to Kenya (16-5) and to Zimbabwe (31-26).

Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

