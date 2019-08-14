Kenya: DJ Nickdee's Birthday Party At K1 Club Goes Viral Over Gun Show

DJ Kym Nickdee's birthday party at K1 Club has gone viral on social media after one of his guests openly displayed a pistol tucked under his belt.
The guest, DJ Moh Spice, showed off the pistol as he chugged the birthday boy with booze.
Dj Moh Spice had outstretched his hand to hold a glass to Dj Nickdee's mouth, but unknown to him, the shirt pulled up expose the pistol.
Other celebrity deejays who attended the party were Dj Crème de la Crème and Dj Joe Mfalme among others.
Here is what fans had to say on social media.
Open for a surprise ! pic.twitter.com/YWJWqgHI8R
- Polycarp Boss (@Polycarpboss) August 14, 2019
The photo is later deleted by Dj Kym with the number of reactions it received, but crafty Kenyans on twitter were able to take a screenshot of it.
Hiyo ni sampler... You've never heard the gun shot effect? 😏
- DJ VIN® (@discjockeyvin) August 14, 2019
Yes. No time for fake ish... Ikibamba sana wapi risasi weweeeeee 😂
Reason why he KILLS shows
- Ben & 64 Others (@BENsitter) August 14, 2019
As a reggae deejay inabidi coz of the crowd.
- Yahya (@giddygiddy6) August 14, 2019
K1 allows tHis?
- Baba Zahra (@Mr_Sarapai) August 14, 2019
Huyu ni dj moh?
- Jackkija (@jakobo2030) August 14, 2019
Watu wako na tu pesa
Gotta be safe in these streets
- Flossin Mauwano (@biggiismallzz) August 14, 2019
