Nigeria: We Only Have 24 Hours Light When You Are Around - Daura Leaders Tell Buhari

Irked with the poor power supply they get, leaders from five communities in Daura, Kastina state, yesterday told President Muhammadu Buhari that the communities hardly have 24 hours light except if he (Buhari) is around.
Mohammed Saleh, one of the leaders disclosed this when Buhari hosted the leaders for Sallah celebration.
Saleh, according to TheCable, said; "Anytime the President is around we enjoy 24 hours power supply. But if he is not around, the power supply is not always stable."
In his response, Buhari said; "Truly, the people know and understand my mission. This is what the votes showed. The administration will dwell on our campaign issues -- security, economy and corruption. We will fight for the poor," he said.
Vanguard
Read the original article on Vanguard.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.